Ishant Sharma makes Virat Kohli smile with his comical send-off in RCB vs DC match - WATCH

In a heated encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 61 of the IPL 2024, veteran cricketers Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli stole the spotlight with their on-field banter.

Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, Delhi's Ishant Sharma found himself in a tussle with RCB's skipper, Virat Kohli, during the fourth over. Kohli showcased his prowess with a boundary and a maximum off Ishant's bowling, sparking a verbal exchange between the two stalwarts.

Ishant Sharma's comical send-off for Virat Kohli

However, Ishant Sharma had the final word in their exchange when he induced an edge off Virat Kohli's bat two balls later. Gleeful with his breakthrough, Ishant approached Kohli with a unique send-off gesture. Instead of a typical aggressive stance, Ishant surprised everyone by bending down to give Kohli a playful back bump.

The sight left Virat Kohli smiling despite his rare failure with the bat this season. Kohli was dismissed for 27 off 13 balls. The camaraderie between the two cricketers, who share a good friendship off the field, added a touch of light-heartedness to the intense competition.

Ishant Sharma celebration in front of Virat Kohli after dismissing him. 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/jLsv3QKbvt — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli)

As Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion, Ishant Sharma's comical send-off became a memorable moment in the match.