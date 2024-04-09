Advertisement

In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy in IPL is yet to impress Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will face difficulty in replacing the significant vacuum left by MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024.

Vaughan drew parallels with the famous Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to demonstrate the difficulties Gaikwad may face in imposing his views inside a squad where Dhoni remains a key part.

In an interview with Cricbuzz after CSK's victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, April 8, Vaughan explained why he believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is under pressure as MS Dhoni's replacement. Michael Vaughan said:

“He has taken over from a God. This situation is like Sir Alex Ferguson is still in the dressing room when the new manager comes in. MS Dhoni is still there. It must be so hard. It is difficult to captain MS but I think it is MS who took that decision to step aside.” "I am yet to see Ruturaj look completely in control in the middle. The only advice I would give him is to focus on getting as many runs as you possibly can. If he can do that, I think his team will be in a better position and that's the only way he can get that feel-good factor if the team wins,"

While giving Ruturaj Gaikwad advise, Michael Vaughan recognises that the crowd's attention may be intimidating due to MS Dhoni's presence. Vaughan, meanwhile, stresses how crucial it is that the vibrant CSK captain focus on honing his batting skills and scoring big runs. He thinks that after a string of impressive innings, Gaikwad's confidence will skyrocket.

After losing two straight games, Chennai Super Kings defeated KKR by seven wickets to put their IPL 2024 campaign back on track. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling effort, which included statistics of 3/18.

Ruturaj Gaikwad showed off his batting skills in the IPL 2024 season, going undefeated on 67 runs from 58 deliveries and easily leading his team to victory during the chase against KKR. This was a hopeful turn of events. The Chennai Super Kings are hopeful that Gaikwad's return to form signals the start of an upward batting performance trajectory for their recently chosen skipper. CSK will now be seen in action against MI on Sunday, April 14, 2024.