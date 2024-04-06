Advertisement

The budding star bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav, has been in the news ever since he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. With back-to-back three-wicket hauls and the title of throwing the fastest ball of the season, the young right-arm quick from Delhi has made a splash. Despite having participated in 3 matches thus far, Yadav has established himself as a serious contender for the Purple Cap, ranking third in wicket-taking.

Shane Watson wants Mayank Yadav to focus on white-ball cricket

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has expressed his worries about Mayank Yadav's treatment, highlighting the need for caution. Yadav, who is renowned for his lightning-fast speed, has already caused waves in the IPL 2024 by hitting the quickest ball ever and winning two Player of the Match titles in a row. Although there have been rumours that Yadav would play for India in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar series, Watson suggests against pushing him into playing Test cricket too soon.

Before LSG's match against Gujarat on Sunday, April 7, Watson discussed the physical demands of Test cricket on JioCinema. He emphasised that Yadav's transition to the longer format needed to be handled cautiously, and that it would be best to give him plenty of time and thought before subjecting him to the demands of red-ball cricket. Speaking on JioCinema, Shane Watson said:

"Obviously, the talk of the town is Mayank Yadav, to be able to see someone of his world-class speed and then also world-class skill on display... Lucknow Super Giants are unbelievably lucky to be able to have him,"

Following his sensational debut performance of 3/27, in which his raw pace startled English batsman Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Yadav proceeded to impose his will against Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking 3/14.

With a thundering 151-kmph delivery, Yadav showed off his raw pace by removing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He then destroyed teammate Cameron Green with yet another explosive delivery. He added:

“To be able to perform on the big stage against the best batters in the world and dominate them and blow them away is something very, very special.”

"Of course, in a perfect world, you'd love to see him playing Test cricket, but just knowing how challenging it is on your body as a fast bowler, to be able to get your body accustomed and resilient enough to be able to handle bowling at high speed, 15-20 overs a day in a Test match on a flat wicket, right now, I don't see it necessary to be able to push his body to that limit. "There's not too many fast bowlers in the world who come through and are able to bowl at the speed and the control that Mayank does have, so they need to harness that young man's incredible talent and skill that he's got. So, by pushing him to play Test cricket right now, I think that's not wise at all.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 goes 🔥



𝟭𝟱𝟱.𝟴 𝗸𝗺𝘀/𝗵𝗿 by Mayank Yadav 🥵



Relishing the raw and exciting pace of the debutant who now has 2️⃣ wickets to his name 🫡#PBKS require 71 from 36 delivers



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/rELovBTYMz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

"I personally think it's a waste if Indian cricket, really trying to push him into four-day cricket and Test cricket, knowing the incredible value that he can provide in T20 and one-day cricket for India.\

"I've seen it in the past, whether it's in India or other parts of the world, when everyone gets very excited about a young speedster that comes in, the thought is always, 'oh, let's push him to play Test cricket because that's the ultimate', and it certainly is, but that does take time. "While his body is going to mature and get more resilient, which does take a number of years, then I think just by playing T20 and one-day cricket will gradually build up his resilience. “So I'd love to just see him play the shorter formats while he's just getting used to his body and his body's building that strength that he does need,”