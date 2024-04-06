Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings suffered their second loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. While the Ruturaj Gaikwad era had a smooth start, the loss to SRH did not sit well with the Chennai fans. The cricket fans were not over the fact that MS Dhoni handed the captaincy reins to Gaikwad right before the season opener match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Moreover, it looks like they are afraid of the worst after CSK suffered back-to-back losses in the IPL 2024 season.

Fans voice concern over CSK's captaincy shift as Gaikwad takes over Dhoni, expecting a 2022-like situation

The Chennai Super Kings lost their first match of the season to a dilapidated Delhi Capitals, which also was DC's first win of the season. Their second loss came at the hands of the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the CSK fans were left disappointed since the team could not put up much of an effort with both bat and ball. Fans were upset after Chennai were handed their second loss, and they voiced their expression on X (Formerly Twitter).

One of the fans blatantly pointed out that the losses are indeed Dhoni's fault as whenever he handed the captaincy to someone else, the team's downfall begins. The user pointed out the IPL 2022 season when MSD gave the captaincy to Jadeja, but he was reinstated soon after they failed to perform under Jaddu's leadership.

It is all Dhoni's fault while he knows that whenever he hands over his captaincy to any other CSK player, it starts the downfall of our team, the same happened last time when Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja.🥲 pic.twitter.com/vzve1b8KNz — . (@MSDhoniwarriors) April 5, 2024

SRH wins against CSK with six on so called Slow Pitch.This loss should be taken as a serious alarm & MS Dhoni needs to do the needful to bring this team into the winning ways. #SRHvsCSK #SRHvCSK #CSKvSRH #SunrisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/8x4ZG3tcTO — 🇸‌🇴‌🇳‌🇦‌ 👨🏽‍⚕️⚕️ (@makbul_sona) April 5, 2024

I have seen the match at the stadium. I think the whole point today was that Dhoni didn't interact much with Gaikwad whatsoever. Dhoni has left it completely on Gaikwad to learn. Think he's still learning and today Gaikwad was clueless with his moves. — Pathakoti Jayanth (@jpathakoti) April 5, 2024

Taking over a captaincy role comes with a horde of responsibilities, something that MS Dhoni has aced in the past few years. But now that the captaincy has been handed over to Gaikwad, he has been taking his time to learn and master the class. Notably, MSD was involved in the first two matches as he was seen setting up the fielding positions. But in the last two matches, the onus was solely on Gaikwad to make the calls. Ruturaj has a chance to bounce back in the upcoming competition, as it will be at home against KKR. But it won't be an easy task as the Kolkata Knight Riders have been a dominant first to reckon with and are at the top of the table.