Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

'It's all Dhoni's fault': CSK fans fear the worst about Ruturaj after yet another loss in IPL 2024

CSK fans are unhappy with the back-to-back losses under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and are blaming MS Dhoni for giving over the captaincy to him.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni during CSK practice
MS Dhoni during CSK practice | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
The Chennai Super Kings suffered their second loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. While the Ruturaj Gaikwad era had a smooth start, the loss to SRH did not sit well with the Chennai fans. The cricket fans were not over the fact that MS Dhoni handed the captaincy reins to Gaikwad right before the season opener match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Moreover, it looks like they are afraid of the worst after CSK suffered back-to-back losses in the IPL 2024 season. 

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad stars Klaasen and Markram pay heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni post SRH vs CSK

Fans voice concern over CSK's captaincy shift as Gaikwad takes over Dhoni, expecting a 2022-like situation

The Chennai Super Kings lost their first match of the season to a dilapidated Delhi Capitals, which also was DC's first win of the season. Their second loss came at the hands of the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the CSK fans were left disappointed since the team could not put up much of an effort with both bat and ball. Fans were upset after Chennai were handed their second loss, and they voiced their expression on X (Formerly Twitter).

One of the fans blatantly pointed out that the losses are indeed Dhoni's fault as whenever he handed the captaincy to someone else, the team's downfall begins. The user pointed out the IPL 2022 season when MSD gave the captaincy to Jadeja, but he was reinstated soon after they failed to perform under Jaddu's leadership.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma credits Dad, Yuvraj Singh & Brian Lara for inspirational performance in SRH vs CSK

Taking over a captaincy role comes with a horde of responsibilities, something that MS Dhoni has aced in the past few years. But now that the captaincy has been handed over to Gaikwad, he has been taking his time to learn and master the class. Notably, MSD was involved in the first two matches as he was seen setting up the fielding positions. But in the last two matches, the onus was solely on Gaikwad to make the calls. Ruturaj has a chance to bounce back in the upcoming competition, as it will be at home against KKR. But it won't be an easy task as the Kolkata Knight Riders have been a dominant first to reckon with and are at the top of the table.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

