Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

'It's HARSH...': Jasprit Bumrah highlights challenges faced by bowlers in T20 format after MI vs RCB

Jasprit Bumrah candidly expresses the harsh realities of bowling in T20 cricket, reflecting on the challenges faced after the MI beat RCB in the IPL 2024 match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. 

Jasprit Bumrah says that the T20 format is harsh for the bowlers

While honing his bowling variations to outsmart batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah is open to evolving beyond his fast-bowling roots and experimenting with diverse strategies like slower deliveries. Bumrah's exceptional performance, including claiming five wickets for 21 runs, significantly contributed to Mumbai Indians' triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Currently sharing the top spot in the bowling rankings with Yuzvendra Chahal, Bumrah showcased a blend of potent yorkers and well-executed bouncers, accounting for key dismissals like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

"You don't always have to bowl a yorker, sometimes you bowl a yorker, sometimes a short ball. There is no ego in this format. You can bowl 145kmph, but sometimes it is important to bowl slower balls," Burmah said after the match on Thursday.

Bumrah's precision shone through at the Wankhede Stadium, particularly notable amidst the lack of consistency from his fellow pacers during the contest.

"In this format it is very harsh for the bowlers. I try to not be a one-trick pony, I have worked on this early in the career," said the 30-year-old in the post-match presentation.

"People start to line you up. I want to have different skills. Bowling is tough, because you will have to take a beating." He said preparation is important before every match and he did his homework before the match against RCB.

"When things have not worked out for me, the next day, I have seen the videos and analyzed what did not work. Preparation is always the key. Important to keep pushing yourself before a game.

“I am very happy with the outcome. I will never say I wanted to take a five-for. The wicket was sticky and I am very happy with the contribution.”

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

