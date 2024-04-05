Advertisement

The entire cricket fraternity went gaga over Ms Dhoni's ferocious knock against Delhi Capitals the other day in Vizag in IPL 2024. Dhoni displayed some clean hitting during the 16-ball 37-run innings, his one-handed six at the deep mid-wicket sent shockwaves throughout the cricket world. However, there is always an exception and on this occasion, a former Kiwi bowler has given air to his opinion on the matter.

Also Read | 'Hyderabad curator is a big Dhoni fan': Ex-India coach on SRH-CSK game

Advertisement

Simon Doull not satisfied with MS Dhoni's knock

Ex-New Zealand bowler, now a renowned commentator, Simon Doull isn't satisfied with MS Dhoni's innings against Delhi Capitals. Doull stated while the innings made a lot of waves, Dhoni did not act as per the need of the situation. Doull expressed surprise with Dhoni's decision to block in the end and deny singles.

Advertisement

"There was lot of 'oohs and aahs' about Dhoni's innings. But he blocked a lot of balls. he faced a lot of dots. Then he started to not take runs. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. I know he is the great MS Dhoni but it was a poor call. Really poor call not to take run. You are still trying to win a game. I know he was batting after a long time, first time he came out to bat in this season and he is probably thinking at some stage maybe he got to find some form but I didn't agree with it. I didn't agree with what happen in that situation. To me it was a really poor look," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Doull further paid heed to the matter and stated that the noise made around Dhoni's innings did not go with the outcome.

“I was watching and I was thinking, you know am I allowed to say this… well yeah we have to at some stage you have too. It didn't look good to me watching on the television. I have enormous amount of respect for the man but that just didn't quite look right to me, when he was hitting the ball and not taking the runs. Yes, they might need sixes, their might be boundaries only required but there were a lot of 'oohs and aahs' made about it. He is back, Dhoni is back, they lost the game."

Advertisement

According to Doull, Dhoni should have given Ravindra Jadeja the strike, who won thre IPL for them last year.

"It's not like you have got a bunny on the other hand. You have Jadeja at the other end. Think about the final last year, what happened in the final last year... six and four needed of the last two balls to win the title. It's not like he can't hit the ball out of the park," pointed out Doull.

