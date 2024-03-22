Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up for a challenger when they go against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening season of the IPL 2024 season. Virat Kohli will return to action after his extended break, while MS Dhoni will officially take part after stepping down from captaincy. It will be a new era in the IPL as some new faces will run their squad as the skippers. The RCB camp reached Chennai a couple of days back, and they have linked up with their opposition. All of the team members, -- particularly Virat Kohli -- feel good to be back and are ecstatic to see MS Dhoni on the pitch.

Also Read: ‘If Dhoni was not around…’: Wasim Jaffer critiques CSK's timing as MSD steps down from captaincy

Advertisement

Virat Kohli excited to link up with MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024 season

It has been a while since Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni met, which the cricket player stated in a recent episode of RCB's Bold Diaries. The former captain of India expressed his desire to play at the storied MA Chidambaram Stadium in front of the fervent Chennai Super Kings supporters. He also mentioned that the IPL 2024 season launch will be a historic match.

Advertisement

"Playing against Chennai is obviously always a special occasion, a big game. You know, the Southern Derby as they call it. Yeah, it's nice to play infront of very passionate Chennai fans and yeah good to catch up with MS Dhoni, it's been a while," Kohli said.

👑 Build up to RCB v CSK ft. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis 👑



On @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries, Virat and Faf spoke about the season opener and what they’d look forward to the most in today’s clash. ▶️



Download the Big Basket App and get groceries, electronics and more… pic.twitter.com/twlvUAhWyS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 22, 2024

For the fans, it will be a moment to remember for life as witnessing two of the Indian Cricket greats in action against each other is a rare sight to see. The coveted Southern Derby, as Kohli coined it, will attract a lot of public attendance at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. Moreover, for Ruturaj Gaikwad, it will be an ideal time to display his composure as a skipper since Dhoni handed him the reins.

Also Read: 'Who would have thought...': Ruturaj Gaikwad shares insightful convo with RCB leader Faf du Plessis

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will officially kickstart the 2024 season of the IPL. The build-up to this year's cricketing spectacle saw a lot of twists, and expect it to be even grander once the season begins.