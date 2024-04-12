×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

'It’s not easy to spend nine weeks in India': Adam Zampa reveals why he pulled out of IPL AGAIN

Australian spinner Adam Zampa withdrew from IPL. The leg-spinner was set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 but decided against it.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Australian spinner Adam Zampa withdrew from IPL. The leg-spinner was set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 but decided against it. Spinner elaborated on why he opted out of the cash-rich league.

Adam Zampa reveals why he withdrew from IPL 2024

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has revealed that he opted out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to exhaustion from a busy cricket season and to focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. Zampa, who was set to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR), withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons just a day before it began. He had previously played for RR in the 2023 IPL and had a successful season with eight wickets in six matches.

Adam Zampa in conversation with Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara

Zampa, who was also part of Australia's ODI World Cup winning squad last year, faced multiple injuries during the tournament. He then played for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and represented Australia in white-ball series against West Indies and New Zealand.

In an interview on the Willow Talk podcast, Zampa explained that his decision to withdraw from the IPL was influenced by the upcoming T20 World Cup and his need to prioritize his mental and physical health. "I did the full IPL last year and with the World Cup coming up, I felt drained and unable to give my best performance for the Rajasthan Royals. The World Cup is my main focus and I want to be in top form for it," said the 32-year-old.

Zampa also mentioned that his family was a crucial factor in his decision, as spending nine weeks in India away from them would be difficult. He also acknowledged the uncertainty of his playing time in the IPL and the pressure to secure his spot in the team. "It's not an easy decision, but I had to prioritize my family and my well-being. There's always a fear of what people will say, but I knew it was the right decision for me," he added.

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Rajasthan Royals

