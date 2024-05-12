Advertisement

Sunil Narine, who is having a dream of an IPL 2024 season for Kolkata Knight Riders was dismissed on the first ball during the KKR vs MI match at Eden Gardens. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a trademark yorker and it completely deceived Narine, sending him back on a Golden Duck. Narine's wicket put KKR on the back foot, leaving Mumbai Indians with the momentum they needed.

Also Read | 'They have to pay a lot of money': Sreesanth insults former IPL team

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah completely deceives Sunil Narine

In a rain-interrupted match, Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first after the game was reduced to 16 overs per side. Phil Salt struck a six on the first ball and an early threat was looming from the table-toppers, but MI quickly pulled things back. Nuwan Tushara picked the wicket of Salt on the final ball of the first over, and on the first delivery of the next over, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a beauty to get rid of the dangerous Sunil Narine.

Advertisement

Bumrah bowled a fuller length, which Narine predicted would miss the off-stump but the misjudgment cost the West Indian big time. The ball made contact with the stumps and it was an early end of Sunil Narine's innings this time. Take a look at the picturesque wicket inflicted by boom boom.

You miss, I hit 🎯⚡️



A rare golden duck in Kolkata for Sunil Narine! 😲



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/0DQsKdXDhD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

After picking the wicket, Jasprit Bumrah performed the iconic wing celebration, which in the olden years bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Ashish Nehra have carried out.

Also Read | Stubbs makes BIG revelation says Kuldeep is keeping 'mystery' safe

Advertisement

KKR vs MI: Stakes are not high

About the match, as per the latest update, seven overs have been bowled and the Knight Riders have got to a total of 61 at the loss of three wickets. While the league stage is at its business end, the match would not have much say in drawing the playoff picture. Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoffs race, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders are standing at the pole p[position, waiting for one more victory to officially qualify for the playoffs.