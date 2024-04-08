×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

Jasprit Bumrah enters RECORD BOOKS with impressive spell in MI's first win of the season

In the match that saw Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking performance, he played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' 29-run victory.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image:IPL
  • 3 min read
On Sunday, Mumbai Indians' ace fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, etched his name in the annals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker for a single franchise and the third-fastest bowler to claim 150 wickets in the tournament.

Also Read: 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan cricketer WARNS Indian cricket board amid Virat Kohli rumours

Jasprit Bumrah enters record books

Despite a match characterized by high scores and an overall economy rate exceeding eight runs per over, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional bowling prowess by conceding just 22 runs in his four overs at an impressive economy rate of 5.50, while also taking two crucial wickets.

With this outstanding performance, Bumrah reached the 150-wicket milestone in the IPL in just 124 matches, rewriting record books and setting a new benchmark for bowlers in the tournament. The record for the fastest to 150 wickets in the IPL is held by MI's legendary pacer, Lasith Malinga, who achieved this feat in 105 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the second position, reaching the 150-wicket mark in 118 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah's recent achievements also saw him closing in on Malinga's record for the most wickets for a single team in the IPL. Malinga concluded his illustrious IPL career with 170 wickets for Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders' versatile all-rounder, Sunil Narine, is trailing Malinga by just four wickets. The 35-year-old has so far taken 166 wickets for the two-time IPL champions.

In the match that saw Bumrah's record-breaking performance, he played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' 29-run victory by dismissing the key batsmen, Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel.

Also Read: 'We had to clear our minds': Hardik Pandya evades BOOS as MI win first game of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: MI vs DC

Romario Shepherd’s 10-ball 39 not out outmuscled Tristan Stubb’s courageous 71 off 25 balls as Mumbai Indians ended its three-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League with a 29–run win against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Conceding as many as 51 runs in the last two overs proved catastrophic for Delhi Capitals, whose bowlers remained wayward and batters lacked the spunk in the initial overs to go after MI bowlers, even though Stubbs went ballistic to make 25-ball 71 not out.

The right-handed Stubbs smacked as many as seven sixes and three fours but his effort could only reduce the margin of defeat for Delhi, who lost a flurry of wickets towards the end to finish at 205 for eight in reply to Mumbai Indians’ 234 for five. Once again poor quality of domestic talent in DC set-up proved to be their undoing.

Save Abhishek Porel, none of the other young uncapped Indians have measured up.

While Mumbai Indians managed to open their account in the points table after three losses upfront, the win also helped them leapfrog both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals to jump to the seventh spot while also improving their NRR to -0.704.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

