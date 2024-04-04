Advertisement

Jitesh Sharma, who is the wicketkeeper of Punjab Kings, had an awkward fall during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. Showcasing full commitment towards saving a boundary, Sharma had almost covered the ground but lost balance at the wrong moment. Eventually, the ball hit the rope, and Sharma could not do anything but see 4 runs being debited in the opposition team's account.

GT vs PBKS: Jitesh Sharma's desperate effort did not fetch any result

It was early in the Gujarat Titans' innings, in the second over, when Wriddhiman Saha was on strike. Arshdeep Singh had the ball, he bowled a leg-side delivery. Saha steered it towards the deep fine leg region. Jitesh Sharma gave it a desperate chase but failed in his endeavor. Here's what transpired at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shubman show at Narendra Modi Stadium

Skipper Shubman Gill cracked an unbeaten half-century, while Sai Sudarshan made a useful contribution as Gujarat Titans scored a huge 199 for 4 in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Opener Gill smashed 89 off just 48 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four maximums, while Sudarshan hit a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl. He brought in Sikandar Raza in place of injured Liam Livingstone, while Gujarat Titans replaced injured David Miller with Kane Williamson.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 89, Kane Williamson 26, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2/44) vs Punjab Kings.

(With PTI inputs)