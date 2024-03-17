×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Jofra Archer drops major hint of joining RCB ahead of IPL 2024; See viral post

England pacer Jofra Archer's last competitive appearance was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
Speculation is rife regarding the potential participation of the England cricket team's pace sensation, Jofra Archer, in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, following a viral video of him showcasing his skills for county side Sussex in Bengaluru. Archer's impressive form in the video has ignited discussions on social media, with many suggesting he might join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season. 

Also Read: MI, CSK, RCB...: Teams with most number of wins after 16 seasons of IPL

Jofra Archer to join RCB?

Adding fuel to the speculation, a recent Instagram post by Archer has further fueled anticipation ahead of the IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

Earlier, Archer represented a Karnataka team during a two-day practice match against county side Sussex at the KSCA Ground in Alur, near Bengaluru. Despite being a Sussex player, he filled in as a substitute for the Karnataka team, which comprised players from the Under-19, Under-23, and senior categories.

During the practice game, Jofra Archer refrained from bowling on the opening day as Sussex opted to field. However, he made an impact as a substitute player for Karnataka, claiming two wickets. Despite not having played competitive cricket for nearly a year, Archer displayed good rhythm, delivering an exceptional performance that included a stunning dismissal.

Archer's last competitive appearance was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. After missing the 2022 season, he featured in just five games in the previous season, managing to secure two wickets. Released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction, expectations were high for Archer in IPL 2023. However, a recurring elbow injury hampered his season, affecting his performances on the field.

Also Read: What Virat Kohli or Anil Kumble couldn't do! Smriti Mandhana can etch her name as the RCB folklore

Sussex's presence in Bengaluru for a 10-day pre-season camp includes a couple of practice matches before their return to the South Coast. Archer's participation in these practice games has only intensified the anticipation surrounding his potential involvement in IPL 2024.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

