Speculation is rife regarding the potential participation of the England cricket team's pace sensation, Jofra Archer, in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, following a viral video of him showcasing his skills for county side Sussex in Bengaluru. Archer's impressive form in the video has ignited discussions on social media, with many suggesting he might join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season.

Jofra Archer to join RCB?

Adding fuel to the speculation, a recent Instagram post by Archer has further fueled anticipation ahead of the IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

Jofra Archer at RCB Bar and Cafe in Bengaluru



RCB cooking something big 👀 pic.twitter.com/nhtjEc4cZd — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 17, 2024

Earlier, Archer represented a Karnataka team during a two-day practice match against county side Sussex at the KSCA Ground in Alur, near Bengaluru. Despite being a Sussex player, he filled in as a substitute for the Karnataka team, which comprised players from the Under-19, Under-23, and senior categories.

During the practice game, Jofra Archer refrained from bowling on the opening day as Sussex opted to field. However, he made an impact as a substitute player for Karnataka, claiming two wickets. Despite not having played competitive cricket for nearly a year, Archer displayed good rhythm, delivering an exceptional performance that included a stunning dismissal.

Archer's last competitive appearance was during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. After missing the 2022 season, he featured in just five games in the previous season, managing to secure two wickets. Released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction, expectations were high for Archer in IPL 2023. However, a recurring elbow injury hampered his season, affecting his performances on the field.

Sussex's presence in Bengaluru for a 10-day pre-season camp includes a couple of practice matches before their return to the South Coast. Archer's participation in these practice games has only intensified the anticipation surrounding his potential involvement in IPL 2024.