The IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) witnessed a dramatic turn of events as SRH, led by Pat Cummins, suffered a devastating batting collapse. The team lost seven wickets for just 77 runs, leaving their fans disheartened and social media abuzz. SRH were eventually dismissed for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Netizens react to SRH's awful batting display

Netizens quickly took to social media to express their reactions. Many SRH supporters voiced their sympathy for the team’s owner, Kavya Maran, who was present in the stands, fervently supporting her side. The dismal performance was a stark contrast to the high hopes SRH fans had for the final.

#KKRvsSRH

Kavya Maran Right Now 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/JkSxeAMQnN — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing)

Feeling sad for Kavya maran 😭😭#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/7518mrAb2R — Devendra 🇮🇳 (@Devendra786s)

One fan tweeted, "Feeling sad for Kavya Maran, she deserves better," reflecting the general sentiment of disappointment among the SRH faithful. The emotional investment of the fans in the team’s success was evident, as many shared messages of support and encouragement despite the poor showing.

Simultaneously, the collapse became fodder for humor and memes. Social media was flooded with jokes and light-hearted trolling of SRH’s performance, with some fans trying to find solace in humor amid the disappointment.

Kavya Maran watching SRH’s performance in IPL final 💔#KKRvsSRH Orange Cap 😍 pic.twitter.com/GENeMICRBv — Saurabh kumar (@Saurabhk0096)

KKR vs SRH: IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for 113 in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

This is the lowest ever total in an IPL final.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger.

Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.

First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over.

SRH could not recover from there.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).