Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

KING KOHLI is back! Virat Kohli makes his first appearance in training session for RCB in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL beginning March 22.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli during RCB training for IPL 2024
Virat Kohli during RCB training for IPL 2024 | Image:@ImTheBaljeet/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli is back on the cricket field after around 2 months. The Indian cricket superstar missed the India vs England Test series after the birth of his son Akaay and fans eagerly awaited information on the RCB legend. However, the wait is finally over as Kohli has returned for IPL 2024. 

Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL beginning March 22. Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, arrived in India on Sunday.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Mark Boucher REFUSES TO ANSWER question On ‘Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain’

KING KOHLI is back!

RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday. The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

Kohli's performance in the lucrative T20 league will be closely tracked as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.

Kohli also missed the five-match home Test series against England due to his family commitments.

The batting great had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

