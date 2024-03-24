×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

'KKR spent freaking 24.75cr Choona laga gaya': Mitchell Starc brutally trolled after hapless display

Mitchell Starc was severely punished during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 game. The Aussie quick went for 53 runs in his quota of 4 overs, and went wicketless.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
KKR's record signing Mitchell Marsh was hammered on all corners at Eden Gardens during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash. Starc, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at a whopping sum of 24.75 crores in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, finished with expensive figures of 4 overs 53 runs and no wicket. Starc was taken to the cleaners in the penultimate over when four sixes were smashed on his bowling.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc suffers the wrath of social media after going expensive against SRH

6 0 Wd 6 6 1 6, are the numbers Mitchell Starc's final over generated. Following the immense giveaway by Starc, the equation of the game changed in the favour of SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 13 runs in the last over. At that instance, the match was completely in the grip of SRH but Harshit Rana did the rescue work and delivered what the Aussie quick could not. In the end, KKR won the match by 4 runs.

As a huge number of fans were completely immersed into the match, they witnessed the hapless performance from the IPL's most expensive player and could not help but leave a reaction on the social media platform X. One user commented, "KKR spent freaking 24.75 crore Choona laga gaya". Whereas, one more wrote, "The #KKR sympathizer in me is just burning in rage because of this 25 cr. investment." Here are a few of the other reactions on the performance of Mitchell Starc.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir not happy with the runout dismissal of Sunil Narine

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata stops SRH from pulling off a heist

After opting to field first, SRH's plan initially worked as KKR was reeling at 51/4 at one stage. However, the firepower the two-time champions possess is of extreme measure. It took Andre Russell's blinder of a knock and Philip Salt's crafty innings to put a mammoth total of 208 on the board. In reply, SRH was always in the game and at the key moments they accelerated but eventually, they lost the game by 4 runs.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

