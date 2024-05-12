Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2024 season, Jasprit Bumrah left fans awestruck as he clean bowled Sunil Narine. The KKR opener had no clue where the ball went, handing a rare golden duck to the all-rounder this season.

Jasprit Bumrah performs Shoaib Akhtar's celebration

After dismissing Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah imitated former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar with a classic wing celebration. Bumrah's rendition of Akhtar's iconic gesture came after he dismissed Narine in the second over of the rain-affected match.

The intensity of the match was heightened as rain delays reduced the contest to 16 overs per side, setting the stage for exhilarating performances. Bumrah, known for his lethal bowling prowess, showcased not only his skill but also a touch of nostalgia as he emulated Shoaib Akhtar's signature wing celebration.

KKR vs MI

Shoaib Akhtar's wing celebration, where he sprinted down the pitch with arms outstretched like a plane in flight, remains vividly etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts globally.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field in a rain-curtailed IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

MI are playing the same XI that recorded a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Monday.

KKR made one change, bringing in Nitish Rana for Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

(With PTI inputs)