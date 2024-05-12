Advertisement

Match number 59 of IPL 2024, which is scheduled to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens has come under rain threat. The gloomy clouds are looming over the stadium, propelling doubts regarding whether the match will go about or not. As per the latest update, the covers are on at the field.

KKR vs MI Weather Update: It's raining cats and dogs at the Eden Gardens

The scenes from Eden Gardens are putting forth a grave picture and the weather is seemingly not conducive for a full-fledged match. According to the latest weather report, the temperature is 26 degrees in Kolkata, the precipitation is 15%, and the humidity is 87%. It is raining intermittently, and a thunderstorm alert has been disseminated.

These are the latest visuals from the stadium.

Thus, there is massive uncertainty about whether the match will kick-start at the slated time i.e., 7:30 PM IST. To catch all the live updates of the same, follow the KKR vs MI live blog.

What impact will it have on the league if KKR vs MI gets abandoned due to rain?

While the ground management would make the best of its efforts to get some overs on board, even at the worst of the situation. But, for that to happen, the rain has to stop, and must not interfere incessantly. However, if the match gets abandoned, then a point apiece will be added to the account of both teams. Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoffs race, thus, the inclusion of a point will be superfluous to them. On the other hand, KKR are at the top of the table, and one point here will officially book their place in the playoffs. They could become the first team to qualify for the playoffs today. For others, the no-result would not bring any concern as both these teams are at the end of the points table.

