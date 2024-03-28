×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Andre Russell's MENACING WARNING to RCB before match: 'My mind wasn't right in 2023. But now...':

RCB vs KKR: Andre Russell was a pale shadow of his intimidating self in IPL 2023, managing just 227 runs from 14 matches and snaffling just seven wickets.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Andre Russell vs SRH in IPL 2024
Andre Russell vs SRH in IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Andre Russell was a pale shadow of his usual menacing and intimidating self in IPL 2023. The West Indian powerhouse managed just 227 runs from 14 matches and could only get seven wickets. However in contrast, Russell plundered a 25-ball 64 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL game. 

This was an early storm warning to opponents and IPL veteran attributed the bright beginning to a changed mindset.

Advertisement

Andre Russell's change in mindset in IPL 2024

“My mindset wasn't right (in 2023). I was thinking about failure more than thinking about going out and doing what I do best.

Advertisement

“When you have a mindset that I don't want to get out, I think that's a negative mindset for me,” Russell said on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

“I think I've been allowing myself to be under pressure, because I've been thinking too much. It's all about the mindset, as I said, and now more clear in my approach to every delivery,” added Russell.

Advertisement

But the Jamaican all-rounder said he has been working on his batting technique as well over the last year to make a bigger impact.

“I've made a few changes. I was at the nets in Abu Dhabi and Sunil (Narine) was watching my technique. We realised I was doing too much, as I was stepping out and I needed to work on my stride towards the delivery.

Advertisement

“When I look at most batters who are big hitters, they don't really have a big stretch against the deliveries that are going away. So, that's just one little tweak that I've done,” said Russell.

Detailing the changes further, the 35-year-old said: “Now, I'm just trying to move as late as possible, and you know, I wouldn't speed so much and I try to depend on that, and just use eye-hand coordination,” he added. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

a few seconds ago
Testament: The Story of Moses

Is Testament Accurate?

a minute ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

2 minutes ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

7 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

7 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

7 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

10 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

13 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

16 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

16 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

20 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

21 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

23 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

24 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo