The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are ready to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26. The stage is set for both teams as they take on each other for the third time this season. In the previous two encounters, KKR emerged on top, handing SRH decisive defeats. However, the Pat Cummins-led side will look to take their revenge on KKR, and that too on the biggest of stages when they meet on Sunday.

On the other side, Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer will aim to win the third IPL title for KKR. Kolkata has won two titles previously under Gambhir's leadership in 2012 and 2014.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Who will perform at the closing ceremony?

The bigger news, however, is that the American band Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL 2024 closing ceremony.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Where will the closing ceremony take place?

The performance by Imagine Dragons is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: When will the closing ceremony start?

The performance by Imagine Dragons is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 26.

Imagine Dragons lead singer confirms his presence at IPL 2024 closing ceremony

Dan Reynolds, the band’s lead singer, confirmed his presence at the IPL 2024 closing ceremony and praised Virat Kohli via a video on social media. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, shared the video of Reynolds on May 22.

“This is the stage where we come together. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans. Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career," Dan Reynolds said.

"Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans" - Dan Reynolds



Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! 😍🥳



From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! 🎤🔥



Tune into Cricket Live… pic.twitter.com/pne0Yey3dK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)