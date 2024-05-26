Advertisement

The conclusion of 73 nail-biting contests is now approaching its climactic title clash, as the 2024 IPL season approaches its grand finale. Records have been broken, with teams and players rewriting history in unprecedented ways. The IPL 2024 has seen a mix of great comebacks and shocking setbacks, with underdogs rising to the occasion and favourites falling at vital stages, making it worthwhile to watch. The season was loaded with last-minute thrills, breathtaking performances, and unforgettable moments that left viewers on edge. After numerous skirmishes, the dust has cleared, and only the most determined contenders remain as the Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the definitive title clash. Ahead of the IPL final, take a look at the Dream11 prediction, pitch update, weather news, and more.

Also Read: 'The run has got to stop': Pat Cummins speaks out on his captaincy stint ahead of IPL summit clash

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

KKR vs SRH: Who will win today's IPL 2024 Final match?

At such games, emotions run at full voltage. KKR have been like a raptor, but the Sunrisers have proved themselves to be a steam engine. Both teams have had a stellar campaign this year, but Sunrisers may have the upper hands if their openers come out at top gear. It could be the Sunrisers leveling their title count with the Knight Riders.

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins (vc)

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Toss Update

The IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH summit clash toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Weather Report

As per accuweather.com, on May 26, the evening in Chennai will continue to be overcast. Once more, the captains will have to win the toss and attempt to bat first because there will be 100% cloud cover and little dew. There will be a 34–32 degree Celsius temperature range. The humidity will rise from 61 per cent at 7 pm to 68 per cent at 11 pm IST.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'His strategies have been spot-on': Shreyas Iyer reveals how Gautam Gambhir helped KKR reach final

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Pitch Update

In Qualifier 2, the Chennai field proved to be a veritable gold mine for spinners in the second half, provided that there was no dew. This was because the ball was clinging tightly. It held up in the wicket even when pacers delivered slower deliveries, making it challenging for the hitters to play the huge smashes. However, the wicket held up well in the first innings, with the ball striking the bat nicely. It follows that the final should feature a wicket of a similar calibre.

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas lyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.