'I Have Worked A Lot With Him': KL Rahul Gives Shoutout To Abhishek Nayar For His Performance In White-Ball Cricket

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a stunning 25-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5th.

KL Rahul was named the 'Player of the Match' following his splendid 77-run knock from 51 balls at a strike rate of 150.98. He slammed 6 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

While speaking after the match with Kevin Pietersen, KL Rahul gave a big shout-out to India batting coach Abhishek Nayar for his success in the limited-over cricket. The DC wicketkeeper-batter added that he worked hard last year to get his form back in white-ball cricket.

Rahul revealed that he and Nayar practiced for hours in Mumbai, and found fun in playing limited-over cricket.

"I've worked really hard on my white-ball game the last year or so. Big shoutout to Abhishek Nayar. I've worked a lot with him ever since he's come into the Indian team. We've spent hours and hours together talking about my white-ball game and how I can be better. We worked hours and hours together in Bombay and somewhere I have found the fun playing white-ball cricket," Rahul said in a video shared on the official social media handle of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals Acquired KL Rahul For Rs 14 Crores

Previously, KL Rahul had represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but was not retained by Lucknow before the IPL 2025. During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Delhi Capitals roped in KL Rahul for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crores. The wicketkeeper-batter's base price was Rs. 2 crores.

KL Rahul has played 134 IPL matches and scored 4775 runs at a strike rate of 135.08 and has an average of 45.48. In the IPL 2024, he scored 520 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 136.13.

As of now, Rahul has scored 92 runs from 2 matches in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 164.29.

DC currently lead the IPL 2025 standings with six points with a net run rate of +1.257. The Delhi-based franchise have won their first three matches of the tournament.