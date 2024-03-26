Advertisement

RCB fans can now relax now that they have won their first match in the IPL 2024 season. After losing the season opener in a furious match against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Dinesh Karthik was the night's standout in both matches, delivering powerhouse performances. Virat Kohli also helped RCB achieve the objective, which was a huge improvement over his performance in the season opener. The supporters at the stadium were overjoyed to witness the ace Indian batter deliver such an outstanding knock that they couldn't help but cheer him as he returned to the dressing room.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd gives a standing ovation to Virat Kohli after his valiant knock vs PBKS - WATCH

Team India batter Virat Kohli made sure that he showcased his intent for the T20Is during the IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings. The away team put up a target of 177, and while it may not look as big of a number, the home team had quite a tough time while chasing it as they lost most of their batter with a low score. But Virat Kohli's gritty 77-run knock received plaudits from the home crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A moment featuring Virat Kohli and the fans has been going viral.

A video has been making rounds on social media as it shows Virat Kohli walking back to the dressing room after losing his wicket. The crows were on their feet and were clapping for Kohli as he made his way back.

Standing ovation for King #ViratKohli𓃵 from Chinnaswamy crowd for his match-winning knock! 👏@imVkohli • #RCBvsPBKS • #ViratGang pic.twitter.com/Q6tWoHT99w — ViratGang.in (@ViratGangIN)

Virat Kohli produced a quality half-century on a slightly gummy pitch that took the Holi-day crowd on a joyride and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Monday.

The 177-run target was not massively tough but needed a meticulous scaling down because of the deck’s nature.

Kohli (77, 49b, 11x4, 2x6) conducted it to near-perfection as RCB made 178 for six with four balls to spare to register their first win of this IPL.

(With PTI Inputs)