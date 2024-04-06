×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Virat Kohli's ton goes in vain as RR beat RCB by six wickets

Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed them to win by six wickets in a one-sided match here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed them to win by six wickets in a one-sided match here on Saturday.

Kohli (113 not out off 72 balls) scored his century off 67 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls) but 183 was never going to be enough as they never really upped the ante.

Advertisement

For Rajasthan Royals, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 on 4 overs) were the best bowlers on view as they never allowed RCB batters to chance their arms freely.

Royals reached the target with five balls to spare as Jos Buttler roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 and also had skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) for company.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: RCB 183 for 3 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 113 not out, Faf du Plessis 44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

RR 189 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Jos Buttler 100 not out, Sanju Samson 69 off 42 balls). 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

3 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

7 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

10 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

13 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

16 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

17 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

19 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

23 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

23 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

25 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

26 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

28 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

30 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

31 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

32 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

34 minutes ago
Secret To Live Longer is Luck, Fish and Chips Says World's Oldest Man

Secret To Longevity

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo