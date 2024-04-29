Advertisement

During a candid conversation with R Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav opened up about his early days as a cricket fan, revealing his admiration for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the early seasons of the IPL. Recalling his formative years as a cricket enthusiast, Kuldeep fondly reminisced about his staunch support for CSK, citing the presence of stalwarts like Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni in the squad as key factors fueling his fandom.

"When IPL started, I was a big fan of CSK. Matthew Hayden, MS Dhoni, the team was very good and I was a die hard fan. I am still a fan, it's not like I am not now, but when you are younger, you are asked to choose your favourite team and at that time it was always CSK," Kuldeep shared with Ashwin.

Kuldeep Yadav on his favourite IPL team

Despite his enduring affection for CSK, Kuldeep Yadav disclosed how his allegiances shifted after he was drafted into the Mumbai Indians squad in 2012 following his stint in the U-19 circuit.

"After I played U-19, I got picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2012. Before that, I used to watch IPL and it was only 'CSK CSK' for me. When I got picked by MI, I thought ‘Lets shift to MI now’," Kuldeep explained.

Although Kuldeep Yadav never got the opportunity to don the Mumbai Indians jersey in a competitive match, he made his mark in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before eventually finding his way to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Reflecting on his encounters with CSK as a player, Kuldeep Yadav admitted to facing challenges against the formidable opponents, citing his modest record of 3 wickets in 7 matches against them. However, he emphasized his commitment to continue improving and contributing to his team's success.

In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Kuldeep Yadav has showcased his prowess by claiming 12 wickets in 7 matches, reaffirming his status as a key asset for Delhi Capitals.

As Kuldeep prepares to face his former favorite team once again, his journey from a CSK enthusiast to a respected player in his own right serves as a testament to the transformative power of the IPL in shaping the careers and allegiances of young cricketers.