×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

'Let me reveal a SECRET. Last year CSK...': R Ashwin discloses CONFIDENTIAL detail about IPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin discloses an interesting secret about the IPL. Ashwin, who currently plays for Rajasthan Royals, revealed divulged about CSK.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin discloses confidential information about IPL | Image:Ravichandranashwinyoutube/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is unarguably the most competitive T20 league in the world. While the tournament harbours a structure where ten teams battle it out for the eminent trophy, their fans also engage in a variety of contests to pose their authority over others. One of the fans' initiations of the sort has been highlighted by Rajasthan Royals' spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also Read | Preity Zinta FINALLY makes amends after signing 'deadly' Shashank Singh

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals a little secret about CSK

Ashwin, who plays cricket for India and in the IPL, simultaneously handles his official YouTube channel as well. Ever since he signed up at the platform some of the startling and wholesome instances from the field have come out. One more from the former category has been divulged by R Ashwin through a usual YT session.

Advertisement

Ashwin, a former CSK player, revealed how the Chennai Super Kings fans try to gain dominance during an away game. Touted as a secret, Ashwin stated that the Yellow Army has found a way to cover the entire away stadium in the franchise's color.

"Let me reveal a secret. Last year CSK fans filled the opponents' home ground with yellow jerseys. So this year, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai painted their seats in their respective team colours."

Advertisement

Witnessing CSK fans' notorious act, other fans have also started to follow the pattern.

"Let me reveal a secret. MI RCB CSK and all others have great fan bases But when CSK goes to play and away match something all supporters become yellow. Rajasthan painted their Stadium Seats as Pink and SRH too did but I'm expecting Yellow Army" Ashwin in his YT channel.

Advertisement

Also Read | How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

Advertisement

CSK's immense fan following and MS Dhoni's cult stature

CSK always have the support of the fans, and the premier reason for such a big fan following is their talisman, MS Dhoni. The testament of Dhoni's aura could be gauged through the enthusiasts' undying craze about him, which again became evident during the DC vs CSK game, where the team was on the verge of losing but Dhoni's exploits in the end overpowered the the 20-run loss.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Delhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

3 minutes ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

3 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

3 minutes ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

4 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

4 minutes ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

5 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

5 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

8 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

8 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

9 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

12 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

12 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

13 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

13 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

16 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

17 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo