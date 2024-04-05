Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is unarguably the most competitive T20 league in the world. While the tournament harbours a structure where ten teams battle it out for the eminent trophy, their fans also engage in a variety of contests to pose their authority over others. One of the fans' initiations of the sort has been highlighted by Rajasthan Royals' spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals a little secret about CSK

Ashwin, who plays cricket for India and in the IPL, simultaneously handles his official YouTube channel as well. Ever since he signed up at the platform some of the startling and wholesome instances from the field have come out. One more from the former category has been divulged by R Ashwin through a usual YT session.

Ashwin, a former CSK player, revealed how the Chennai Super Kings fans try to gain dominance during an away game. Touted as a secret, Ashwin stated that the Yellow Army has found a way to cover the entire away stadium in the franchise's color.

"Let me reveal a secret. Last year CSK fans filled the opponents' home ground with yellow jerseys. So this year, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai painted their seats in their respective team colours."

Witnessing CSK fans' notorious act, other fans have also started to follow the pattern.

"Let me reveal a secret. MI RCB CSK and all other have great fan based But when CSK goes to Play and away match something all supporters become yellow. Rajasthan painted their Stadium Seats as Pink and SRH too did but but I'm expecting Yellove army" Ashwin in his YT channel.😁💛

CSK's immense fan following and MS Dhoni's cult stature

CSK always have the support of the fans, and the premier reason for such a big fan following is their talisman, MS Dhoni. The testament of Dhoni's aura could be gauged through the enthusiasts' undying craze about him, which again became evident during the DC vs CSK game, where the team was on the verge of losing but Dhoni's exploits in the end overpowered the the 20-run loss.

