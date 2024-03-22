Advertisement

The much-awaited IPL 2024 has finally kick-started. The long-time rivals RCB and CSK are locking horns on Day 1 of the 17th season. This is the first match following the end of MS Dhoni's era as captaincy and could be one of the memorable nights. While he has stepped down from the captaincy, his performance behind the stumps is as good as ever.

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni moves like a flash at the age of 42

During the 3rd over of the CSK vs RCB match, being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni showcased his quick reflexes to deny Faf du Plessis a lucky boundary. It was Tushar Deshpande who bowled a hard length, it was outside the off stump and the RCB captain made room and certainly had ambitious plans. However, he could not middle it and it took the edge of his bat. The ball bounced on the ground immediately and was threatening to go past the wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni. But MSD was quick on his feet and fielded the ball in a flash. Witnessing Dhoni's movement, Ravi Shastri did his bit from the commentary box and hurled "look at those reflexes." Here's a picture that provides an idea about Dhoni's movement on the penultimate delivery of the over.

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Bangalore in trouble after losing three quick wickets

Faf du Plessis however did not give Dhoni any chance in the next over. The RCB skipper got hold of Deepak Chahar in the next over and smashed 4 boundaries. However, his exploits did not continue for long. He got out in the 6th over after playing a quick-fire knock of 35 runs. The wicket brought CSK back into the game as following that Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell fell cheaply. At the present stage, the threat of collapse is looming over RCB. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green are in the middle and the scoreboard reflects 42/3 after 6 overs.

