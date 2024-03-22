×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:19 IST

'Look at those reflexes': MS Dhoni SHOWS he is still the FITTEST even at 42 on Day One of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni showcased how quick he is even at the age of 42. The former CSK skipper moved like a flash behind the wicket to deny Faf du Plessis a boundary.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-awaited IPL 2024 has finally kick-started. The long-time rivals RCB and CSK are locking horns on Day 1 of the 17th season. This is the first match following the end of MS Dhoni's era as captaincy and could be one of the memorable nights. While he has stepped down from the captaincy, his performance behind the stumps is as good as ever.

Also Read | IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni moves like a flash at the age of 42

During the 3rd over of the CSK vs RCB match, being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni showcased his quick reflexes to deny Faf du Plessis a lucky boundary. It was Tushar Deshpande who bowled a hard length, it was outside the off stump and the RCB captain made room and certainly had ambitious plans. However, he could not middle it and it took the edge of his bat. The ball bounced on the ground immediately and was threatening to go past the wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni. But MSD was quick on his feet and fielded the ball in a flash. Witnessing Dhoni's movement, Ravi Shastri did his bit from the commentary box and hurled "look at those reflexes." Here's a picture that provides an idea about Dhoni's movement on the penultimate delivery of the over.

Advertisement

Also Read | AB de Villiers LAMBASTS Dhoni's decision to 'hand over' CSK captaincy

Advertisement

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Bangalore in trouble after losing three quick wickets

Faf du Plessis however did not give Dhoni any chance in the next over. The RCB skipper got hold of Deepak Chahar in the next over and smashed 4 boundaries. However, his exploits did not continue for long. He got out in the 6th over after playing a quick-fire knock of 35 runs. The wicket brought CSK back into the game as following that Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell fell cheaply. At the present stage, the threat of collapse is looming over RCB. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green are in the middle and the scoreboard reflects 42/3 after 6 overs.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:44 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Biggest Social Media IPOs

Biggest Social Media IPOs

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a minute ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

2 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

5 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

10 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

11 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

12 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

18 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

22 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

24 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

25 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

25 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

28 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education10 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo