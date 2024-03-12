Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favourite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Lucknow Super Giants will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of LSG and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 schedule

IPL 2024 will kick-start on March 22, 2024, and the Lucknow Super Giants's campaign will begin on March 24, 2024, against Rajasthan Royals. Following the first match, they will get a 5-day break and then resume action against PBKS. Afterwards, they will take on RCB and GT.

Mar 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7.30 PM)

Mar 30: Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7.30 PM)

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Super Giants, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7.30 PM)

April 7: Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7.30 PM)

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

LSG squad for IPL 2024 season

Lucknow Super Giants has had a successful couple of years of existence. The franchise has made it to the playoffs stage twice, and now they would be seeking to go the distance and lift the trophy. For that, they have the fire power but the question is will they be able to fire on all cylinders during the clutch situations?

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.