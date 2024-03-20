Advertisement

The thrill of the IPL 2024 season is intensifying as the 2024 season is just a couple of days away. The fans' excitement was at an all-time high as the teams reached their respective franchises to compete for the coveted IPL title. Ahead of the official commencement of the new campaign, Let's peek into the Lucknow Super Giants and analyze all of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and potential threats as they're all set to begin their IPL 2024 campaign this year.

Also Read: UNLEASHING THUNDER: Exploring the fastest deliveries in IPL history

Advertisement

LSG in IPL 2024: A thorough analysis of the KL Rahul-led side

Strengths

The Lucknow Super Giants left no stone unturned while establishing a pretty solid overseas force. Most of the foreign players, namely Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Joseph and Quintin de Kock have the reputation of being an impactful player in the innings. Apart from the overseas line-up, the management did not miss out on the domestic talent as they have also filled in some notable names in the circuit. They have proved themselves worth the money and will aim to replicate it in 2024.

Weakness

The team's middle order has had quite a dip lately as they are unable to perform well under pressure. Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda have often failed to deliver up to expectations, which could be a hazard for the team. The pace attack of LSG is often under scrutiny as the players have been unable to take scalps and have struggled in the death overs. They will have to put up a fighting comeback this season.

Opportunities

For Devdutt Padikkal, it will be the ultimate moment to shine. He displayed his potential against England in the Test series and the IPL 2024 will be an ideal place for him to get the selectors' attention.

Threats

LSG has to be reliant on overseas players to get them out of the crunch situations, and sometimes it costs them the match. The management needs to look into getting more Indian firepower in their arsenal.

LucknOwn has failed to endure pressure. Their ability to withstand the shock is not powerful enough which often costs them the game.

Advertisement

Also Read: Manish Pandey hits Andre Russell for a six in front of Gambhir, Dre Russ says 'I don’t like this'

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Advertisement

Squad: Quinton de Kock (SA), KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran (WI), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner (AUS), Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers (WI), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey (ENG), Arshin Kulkarni, Md. Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph (WI), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddarth.