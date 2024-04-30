Advertisement

Hardik Pandya once again leaves Mumbai Indians in a spot of bother. The MI skipper got out on a golden duck in the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match. Pandya has struggled for form in IPL 2024, and as he could not trouble the scorers against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City on Tuesday, it is safe to state that his tough run continues.

After getting the impetus of being zeroed in for the vice-captaincy role of Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya could not take the momentum to the ground. During the LSG vs MI IPL 2024, Hardik came to the middle following the disastrous runout dismissal of Tilak Varma and had to return after playing just one ball. It was a good length delivery by Naveen ul-Haq and Pandya nicked it to the keeper KL Rahul, who made no mistake in taking the catch.

Pandya's dismissal worsened Mumbai Indian's position in the match. MI were reeling at 27/4 after 5.2 overs after Hardik Pandya got out.

Hardik Pandya's tumultuous IPL 2024 season

After being appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has so far failed to replicate the magic that he delivered with the Gujarat Titans in the last couple of seasons. Pandya had to first endure the fury of fans, who repudiated him as the replacement of Rohit Sharma. The losses also piled up and his performance has also been impacted. After 10 matches, Pandya has only been able to compound 151 runs in IPL 2024. The dry run has prevailed with the ball as well. The all-rounder has snared only four dismissals in this season of IPL and has been taken for runs. His economy rate is over 10. As for the position of Mumbai Indians in the points table, they are languishing at the 9th spot.