Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Lucknow will look to bank on home support

In Match 11 of the IPL 2024, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the LSG vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.