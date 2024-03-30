×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Lucknow Super Giants sign New Zealand speedster after England star David Willey PULLED OUT of IPL

David Willey is 2nd England pacer to be unavailable for LSG after Mark Wood was pulled out by ECB to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LSG squad in IPL 2024
LSG squad in IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has joined Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday as a replacement for England all-rounder David Willey. After Willey withdrew from IPL 2024 citing personal reasons, LSG roped in Henry at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore. For Henry, LSG is his third IPL team after being a part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played two matches in IPL 2017.

Willey joined the Super Giants through the auction last year after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2022 and 2023. The left-arm seamer had also complained of fatigue after spending more than two months on the road after appearing in other T20 tournaments like ILT20 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and Pakistan Super League (Multan Sultans) earlier this year.

ALSO READ | Ashwin speaks out on Hardik hate campaign: 'Sachin played under MS. Dhoni too played for Virat'

Matt Henry. Image: AP

Willey is the second England pacer to be unavailable for LSG after Mark Wood was pulled out by ECB to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wood was replaced by West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph.

Overall, the 32-year-old Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20Is, grabbing 256 wickets. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

