Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

MADNESS from Romario Shepherd, 32 runs SMASHED in an over; Hardik's reaction is UNMISSABLE

This sensational over, bowled by Anrich Nortje, saw Romario Shepherd dispatch 4,6,6,6,4,6, driving MI to a commanding total.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd | Image:IPL
  • 2 min read
In a thrilling display of power-hitting, West Indies cricketer Romario Shepherd stunned fans and teammates alike by smashing 32 runs in a single over during the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This sensational over, bowled by Anrich Nortje, saw Romario dispatch 4,6,6,6,4,6, driving MI to a commanding total.

Also Read: 'All he needed to do was sit back': RR Coach Sangakkara applauds Jos Buttler's heroics against RCB

Hardik Pandya's reaction to Romario Shepherd's blockbuster finish

Entering the crease after the departure of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who contributed a steady 39 off 33 balls, Romario Shepherd understood the importance of accelerating the innings to set a challenging target for the opposition. With his explosive batting, he not only met but exceeded the expectations, showcasing his prowess and delivering when it mattered the most for his team.

From the dressing room, Hardik Pandya could not hide his admiration and excitement for Romario's exceptional performance. Videos capturing Hardik Pandya's animated cheers for Romario have been circulating widely on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by the Mumbai Indians captain.

The final tally for Mumbai Indians stood at an imposing 234/5 in their allotted 20 overs, a total that undoubtedly owed much to Romario Shepherd's breathtaking display of power hitting. His ability to change the momentum of the game in such a short span of time underscores his value as a dynamic player capable of turning the tide in favor of his team.

Also Read: 'They want me to GO HARD': Virat Kohli sheds light on his under-aggressive 67-ball ton vs RR in IPL

As the cricketing world continues to buzz with discussions and accolades for Romario Shepherd's remarkable knock, one thing is clear: his performance against Delhi Capitals will be remembered as one of the highlights of IPL 2024. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

