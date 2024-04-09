×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

‘Mahi bhai was with me...’: Ruturaj Gaikwad reminisces MS Dhoni moment post KKR triumph in IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad fondly recalls a special moment with MS Dhoni after the IPL 2024 victory against KKR, expressing gratitude for Dhoni's support.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
csk captain ruturaj gaikwad emotional after fifty
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni | Image:IPL/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.

Also Read: Age FINALLY catching up with MS Dhoni? Former CSK captain drops a sitter

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared the importance of his knock against KKR 

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of CSK, expressed his joy after leading his team to victory against KKR in an exciting IPL 2024 match at Chepauk. Recalling his first fifty runs in the IPL in 2024 with MS Dhoni on the other end, Gaikwad called the encounter versus KKR sentimental. His brilliant effort ended CSK's recent losing run in the Indian Premier League as they won by seven wickets.

CSK made the wise option to bowl first, holding Kolkata to a meagre score of 137 for 9. With an undefeated half-century, Gaikwad led the chase and demonstrated his leadership qualities. Shivam Dube's quick 28 off 18 balls helped CSK win the game.

With three wickets for eighteen runs, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja of CSK was instrumental in stopping KKR's momentum with timely breakthroughs.

Recognising that he had a lot of work ahead of him, especially with Ajinkya Rahane sidelined, Gaikwad managed the difficulties the Chepauk pitch presented. As a mature and shrewd captain, he highlighted the need of not to put too much pressure on the younger players during pivotal moments. In the post-match press conference, Ruturaj Gaikwad said: 

"Little bit of nostalgia for me. My first 50 in IPL, Mahi bhai was with me and we finished the game. With Jinx injured, it was my responsibility to finish. The wicket was a bit tricky but didn't wanted to put youngster into pressure situations. It was 150-160 wicket if you rotate well and get boundaries. Not a six hitting pitch but a 150-160 pith. It is what we've been following," 

“Jaddu always comes after the powerplay gives us the momentum in the spin department so nothing much behind the thought. With this team I don't really need to tell things to anyone in any department. Everyone has made his place and you have Mahi bhai still there and Fleming still there to take on. I wouldn't say a slow start. In T20 there are times when you nick off 2-3 balls. Sometimes you need a bit of luck to get going and today it was perfect where I could take my time a little bit. Something to talk for experts about my strike rate,”

Also Read: CSK return to winning ways with seven-wicket win over KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad will now be seen in action, leading CSK against Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 14, 2024. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

