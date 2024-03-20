Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their third T20 encounter of the season, which will take place at Eden Gardens. With a slim win probability edge, Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to pose a stiff challenge to KKR, who will capitalise on their home advantage. The match will include prominent players like as Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, assuring an exciting and competitive battle.

Manish Pandey hits an incredible six that upsets Russel in KKR practice

On March 17, KKR hosted a practise match at the renowned Eden Gardens venue. Andre Russell, an explosive all-round player, demonstrated his skill with the bat throughout the game, scoring 35 runs off of just 14 deliveries.

Russell responded in a lighthearted manner on KKR's social media page after the game. He humorously brought up the incident involving teammate player Manish Pandey hitting him for a huge six during the workout.

Pandey was shown making a strong hit that sent Russell's ball beyond the long-on boundary in a video that KKR posted. Russell's sportsmanship and sense of humour were evident despite the loss, as seen by his cheeky smile as he applauded the excellent shot. Russell commented,

“I don’t like this. guys nope nope nope!!!”

Image: Instagram/KKR

Image: Instagram/KKR

With 35 runs off of just 14 balls in the most recent warm-up match, Andre Russell showed off his explosive batting abilities and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a great performance. Manish Pandey, who was back from injury, also had a big influence, scoring 51 runs off of just 24 deliveries.

Phil Salt and Nitish Rana contributed to the batting extravaganza with their impressive half-centuries each. After taking Jason Roy's spot, Salt proved he was a class act at the bat by hammering 78 runs off of 41 balls.

It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of Andre Russell to the KKR team. He has been a vital member of the squad since coming in 2014, collecting two MVP awards and routinely turning up game-winning performances.

Russell is the third-highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders, behind only Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. He has left his mark on the KKR record books with 2269 runs at an average of 29.46 and an incredible strike-rate of 175.07 in 111 matches. He has also scored 11 half-centuries.

Russell is about to reach a noteworthy bowling milestone; he needs only three more wickets to tie Sunil Narine as the only other KKR bowler with 100 or more scalps. Russell has amassed 97 wickets in his career, including two four-wicket hauls and a standout five-wicket haul. His bowling ability gives the KKR bowling attack more depth.

The legendary Eden Gardens venue in Kolkata will host a match between KKR and Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, March 23, to begin the team's IPL campaign. In order for KKR to succeed, Russell's all-around talents are anticipated to be vital as anticipation for another exciting season grows.