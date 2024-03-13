Advertisement

Star England batsman Harry Brook has decided to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) due to personal reasons. Delhi Capitals purchased Brook for INR 4 crore but the player decided to miss IPL 2024 only 9 days before the league started. Brook also missed the India vs England Test series as he informed the ECB of the decision at the last moment.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," stated the ECB in a January release.

It has been reported by Cricbuzz that the trend of English players pulling out of the IPL at the minute due to personal reasons has been creating ripples among the IPL franchises as they think that is hampering their auction plans. Thjey are likely to take up the issue with the BCCI.

"Once players register for the auction, they should honour their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this," voiced a franchise official.

Players such as Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Mitchell Starc have earlier done the same thing by withdrawing from the league citing personal reasons. Delhi Capitals are expected to announce a replacement soon.