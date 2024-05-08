Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, DC posted a competitive total of 221/8 in their 20 overs, led by Abishek Porel's impressive 65 off 36. In response, RR fought hard but fell short, finishing at 201/8. Sanju Samson's explosive 86 off 46 wasn't enough as Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant bowling (2/25) secured DC's victory by 20 runs. Players like Ashwin, Parag, and Dubey showcased their skills, but it was Yadav who shone brightest, earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. DC's strong form and strategic decisions led them to a well-deserved win at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Also Read: Important to bowl on good length at death: Kuldeep

Advertisement

Pragyan Ojha made a huge statement about Sanju Samson ’s controversial dismissal vs DC

The effects of Sanju Samson's dismissal during the DC vs. RR IPL match are explained by Pragyan Ojha. Samson was fined by the BCCI for obstructing umpires, which caused a commotion. Samson's controversial dismissal was examined by former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha, who emphasised its critical impact on the result of the match. While highlighting the necessity of a comprehensive review process to improve clarity, Ojha alluded to Samson's recognition of the match's pivotal moment. There were concerns over Samson's dismissal because of a close call on the boundary line, but the TV umpire decided to rule him out based on inadequate evidence. Samson was caught by Shai Hope at the boundary. Speaking on Jio Cinema, Pragyan Ojha said:

Advertisement

"We have to keep in mind that it was the wicket of an important player and also realize that we have the technology to take more time and get a proper look at it. The match depended on this, as the wicket that fell, shifted the momentum of the match. The debate has been if Hope's leg touched the rope or if it was a shadow. If you took the time to see it and analyze it, maybe they would have gotten more clarity. Even Sanju knew the match was in jeopardy based on the questions he was asking. If he kept playing, maybe his team would have had a Q next to their name tonight,"

Also Read: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs RR

Advertisement

When Samson left the game following an outstanding 86 off 46 deliveries, Michael Gough's crucial judgement turned the momentum in Delhi's favour. After Samson was removed, RR collapsed, losing by 20 runs to the DC at the end of the innings after going from 162 for 3 to 201 for 8. Samson tried a long-on boundary during the pivotal 16th over against Mukesh Kumar, but was stopped just short, courtesy to a spectacular catch by Shai Hope at the boundary's edge.

The on-field umpires, who hesitated, sought the third umpire's confirmation on the completion of the catch. Michael Gough immediately affirmed the ruling based on a single playback perspective. With incredulity on his face when the screen read 'OUT,' Samson got into a furious argument with the umpires. On the IPL 2024 standings, RR is presently ranked second with 16 points from 11 games. They will now play on Sunday, May 12, 2024, against CSK.