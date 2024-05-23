Advertisement

In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the target with 6 balls to spare, finishing at 174/6. Ravichandran Ashwin from RR was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, securing 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed some brilliant individual performances, making it an intense and entertaining playoff encounter as RCB is knocked out of the IPL 2024, continuing their unachieved dream of lifting the IPL trophy.

RCB players were heartbroken after their loss to RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players are feeling a combination of pride and grief. Despite a poor start to IPL 2024, when they were at the bottom of the points table midway through the season, they staged a dramatic recovery, winning six straight matches by large scores. This amazing performance earned them a playoff position as the fourth-ranked club, only to be eliminated by the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB scored 172/8 after being asked to bat first by RR. Rajat Patidar was the leading scorer with 34 off 22 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli scored 33 runs off 24 balls, including three fours and a six, while Mahipal Lomror added 32 runs off 17 balls. However, none of them were able to turn their beginnings into major scores. Avesh Khan got three wickets for 44 runs for RR, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an incredible 2/19 to change the game. Trent Boult, a New Zealand pacer, also contributed with one for sixteen.

The Royals began the run chase well, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 45 runs off 30 balls. The RCB bowlers then tightened their hold, lowering the run rate and grabbing important wickets to reduce the score to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag hit a critical 36 off 26 balls to stabilise the innings before being dismissed, and Shimron Hetmyer supplied an essential 26 off 14 balls, allowing the Royals to accomplish their target with an over to spare.

This victory catapulted RR to the second Qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving RCB to lament on their squandered opportunity.

A day after the setback, RCB posted a video on social media depicting the post-match mood in the dressing room. Glenn Maxwell began the three-minute, 33-second video by striking a door out of irritation. Virat Kohli was spotted gazing at his phone, as the rest of the squad looked despondent.

Unfortunately, sport is not a fairytale and our remarkable run in #IPL2024 came to an end. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik express their emotions and thank fans for their unwavering support. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/FYygVD3UiC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

The footage also showed Kohli's sombre demeanour in the dugout right after the loss. Kohli also thanked the supporters for their persistent support throughout the season, highlighting their widespread presence across India.

KKR has secured a spot in the final match, and their opponent will be determined by the results of Eliminator 2, which takes place on Friday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between SRH and RR. The final match will be place at the same Chennai location on Sunday.