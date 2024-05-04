Advertisement

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a lower abdominal tear, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer confirmed on Saturday.

That the 21-year-old Delhi man would be out of this IPL with a grade 1 tear (side strain) was first reported by PTI on May 1 along with the news of his induction into BCCI's pace bowling contract list.

Asked about Mayank's fitness status, Langer said, “No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the play-offs, but I am a realist as well. It'll probably be difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament." Mayank, who took everyone by surprise with his 155 click thunderbolts played four IPL matches, took seven wickets.

But more importantly, in two of those games he broke down without completing his quota of overs.

The pacer got injured for the first time against Gujarat Titans and he left the field with a side strain after bowling one over.

He underwent a four-week rehabilitation and came back against Mumbai Indians but broke down again after sending down 3.1 overs leading to scathing criticism from Langer's one-time teammate Brett Lee.

Langer informed the media that Mayank sustained a tear at the same area where he was injured earlier.

"He's (Mayank) had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one (injury) was. So, it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game,” the former Australia opener and head coach said.

Langer said even the great Jasprit Bumrah has spoken about how fast bowlers will have to cope with injuries.

“There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to [Jasprit] Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he's going to be a fast bowler, a part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries.

“So, in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. It's the most unfortunate. He's got huge potential,” he said.

While Lee had questioned LSG’s handling of Mayank's injury, the head coach sounded different.

“His rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game [against MI], had a couple of bowls before the game.

“He was completely pain free. So, it's very sad for him and it's disappointing for LSG as well that he might not play (the rest of the tournament).”