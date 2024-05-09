Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a solid competitor in this year's IPL 2024, and their latest outing against the Lucknow Super Giants at home did not disappoint. While KL Rahul and the LSG batters failed to gain any momentum in what looked like a slow pitch, the SRH openers turned the side as it looked like the pitch turned in their favor during the second innings. After the match, SRH looked jubilant, and skipper Pat Cummins made a comical yet spicy comment that could rub salt into the wounds of the Indian Cricket fans.

Also Read: 'Thank you Agarkar for saving us from KL': Rahul hits 29 from 33 balls, then Head exposes him

Advertisement

Pat Cummins delivers a cheeky response over the turn of momentum during SRH's innings

After the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match, in which openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma mauled the opposition bowlers, the winning skipper Pat Cummins shared his thoughts over the blitzing knock by the openers which propelled the Sunrisers' win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. When asked about who changed the Uppal pitch in the middle of the IPL match, Cummins jokingly said that it could have been the host team's openers and their blazing knocks that turned the tide.

Advertisement

Australia's Travis Head and India's Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets during the IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Maybe Trav [Travis Head] and Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] did. We just let them go, they are two guys who are very positive, and I'm a bowler, It is tough for me to give them any inputs. They have been fantastic," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cummins also applauded Travis and Abhishek for their immaculate innings that elevated the Sunrisers into the top four of the points table.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'They'll score 300 in 20 overs': Sachin Tendulkar is blown away by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

The Sunrisers Hyderabad came through a few losses and have made their way into the top four of the IPL Points table after their latest win. Their aggressive approach, which turned out as a disaster in the past couple of matches, paid off really well when they hosted the Lucknow Super Giants at home. Hyderabad has found its spark and is racing towards the playoffs as a sure competitor, with KKR, CSK and RR being the other three teams in the top four.

Advertisement

Sunrisers will compete in their last two home games, one against the Gujarat Titans and the other against Punjab Kings before the playoffs arrive.