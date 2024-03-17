Advertisement

Indian cricket fans were taken aback by the BCCI's stunning decision to remove Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer off the list of contractual players. This action followed the board's ultimatum, which urged players to play domestic cricket during their absence from national duty. The surprising absence of these great players has ignited debate and highlighted concerns about the selection criterion for player contracts in Indian cricket. Well, Ishan Kishan is currently to make the most out of the IPL 2024 with Mumbai Indians and has been an active part of the camp since this week.

Ishan Kishan shares a serious message ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL season opener

Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batsman, is taking proactive initiatives to promote cleanliness and hygiene on cricket fields. During the preparations for the IPL 2024, Kishan has not only asked spectators and other players to be cautious of their littering habits, but he has also set an example.

Kishan's commitment to cleanliness is clear in his recent request to individuals to desist from polluting the grounds, particularly with abandoned bottles. He emphasised the importance of seemingly minor efforts and their cumulative influence in creating a cleaner and more pleasant environment for everybody.

Kishan was spotted enthusiastically partaking in ground-cleaning tasks with his colleagues following practice sessions, demonstrating a noteworthy devotion to his cause. By directly participating in such initiatives, he sets a good example and emphasises the need of working together to keep common places clean. In a video posted by MI, he said:

"Message for the people. Everyone comes for practice. But wherever they go, they should not throw water bottles everywhere. Try and keep your ground clean. Just small things and you will improve in everything. Small changes are also important, which you should do,"

As MI prepares for their first encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24, Kishan's proactive approach to cleaning serves as a reminder of the value of individual efforts in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone engaged in the sport.