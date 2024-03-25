×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

MI batting coach responds to to Hardik Pandya critics after his decision to open sparks controversy

MI batting mentor Kieron Pollard supported Hardik Pandya's transition to open the bowling rather than Bumrah and also opened up on other disputes.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

After commencing his campaign with the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has found himself in a horde of disputes from the Mumbai Indians fans. The skipper's decision to bowl the opening over instead of Jasprit Bumrah has sparked a massive outcry among the fans. Moreover, Pandya came out to bat at number seven, which was another disputable moment of the night. But the franchise batting coach, Keiron Pollard, has said that the moves were not his decision and that the decisions were made as per the team's decision.

Also Read:

Advertisement

Keiron Pollard clears the air over MI's questionable tactics

Mumbai Indians' batting mentor Kieron Pollard supported Hardik Pandya's transition to open the bowling rather than Jasprit Bumrah and said the captain batting at number seven in their IPL opener against Gujarat Titans was an aggregate choice. A baffling batting system saw MI lose their opener by six pursues here on Sunday, they looked on course for triumph. When the topic of Hardik's decision to bat at number seven came up, Pollard stated that one could not attribute the decision to the skipper.

Advertisement

"You have to plan and decide what you want to do as a team. Hardik (Pandya) has also bowled with the new ball for Gujarat over the last couple of years. He swung the new ball and bowled it well, which was nothing new to us.

"We tried to use the advantage of the new ball swinging along. When I look at the decision made, there is nothing wrong with it, and we move on," Pollard said at the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Also Read:

"No decision is made on full autonomy, so we can't say it is his decision. As a team, we have plans; we talk about setting entry points for batters. The top order batted deep into the game, and we also had two power hitters to go in the back end.

Advertisement

"Usually, if you look at it over time, Tim (David) has finished games for us, and Hardik has done it over the years.

"So, at any point, any one of them can resurrect the situation. It didn't happen tonight, so there will likely be a chat about who should have gone earlier.

Advertisement

"But all of those things are in hindsight, and as a team, we make decisions, so let's put a stop to 'Hardik made a decision, Hardik did this, Hardik did that'. We are a team. We make decisions collectively as one," the West Indian added.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

Paris Olympics

2 minutes ago
Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

13 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

24 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

25 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

29 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

30 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

35 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

37 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

42 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo