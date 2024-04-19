Advertisement

IPL 2024: In the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a tense 9-run win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). MI seemed to have the match under control, but a remarkable partnership between Ashutosh Sharma (61 off 28) and Shashank Singh (41 off 25) swung the momentum in PBKS's favor.

Initially struggling at 77 for 6, PBKS staged a spirited comeback, bringing the equation down to 12 runs needed off the final over. MI's new skipper, Hardik Pandya, faced challenges in coordinating with his bowler and setting the field. In this critical juncture, former captain Rohit Sharma stepped in to steer MI to victory.

With Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel at the crease and PBKS at 181 for 9, Pandya chose Akash Madhwal to bowl the decisive over. Akash Madhwal appeared unsure about the field placements and consulted Hardik Pandya at length. Sensing the urgency, Rohit Sharma intervened and provided strategic advice. Following Rohit's guidance, the field was rearranged.

My guy, Madhwal was trying his best not to look at Hardik 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DlWlHj2BV7 — ab (rohit's version) (@ydisskolaveridi)

Taking Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's advice, Akash Madhwal started the over with two wide deliveries outside the off stump, clearly aiming to restrict Rabada's scoring opportunities. Rabada, trying to push for a second run to keep the strike, was run out thanks to a brilliant throw from Mohammad Nabi, with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan completing the dismissal. This crucial wicket sealed MI's victory by nine runs.

This loss marked PBKS's third consecutive defeat in closely contested matches that went down to the wire. Earlier, they had lost narrowly to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 2 runs and suffered a last-ball defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite these heartbreaking losses, PBKS's fighting spirit and thrilling performances kept the fans on the edge of their seats.