Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

'MI, CSK...': Here's the TOP-4 predictions for IPL 2024 of Steve Smith, Rayudu, Steyn, Moody & more

Steve Smith, Rayudu, Steyn, Moody, and others make their top 4 predictions for IPL 2024, envisioning MI and CSK among the contending teams.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
IPL 2024 all Team Captain
IPL 2024 all Team Captain | Image:X/ IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The highly anticipated IPL 2024 commences today, on Friday, March 22, with a thrilling clash between CSK and RCB at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. This edition marks the 17th season of the IPL, renowned as the most successful T20 cricket tournament globally. Ahead of the tournament, cricket legends traditionally predict the top four teams expected to vie for glory in this prestigious competition.

Speaking on Star Sports, many cricket legends have predicted their top 4 teams in the IPL 2024. Let’s take a look at the predictions of the experienced names. 

  • Steve Smith's predictions for the top four teams in IPL 2024 include Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
  • Dale Steyn anticipates that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), CSK, and MI will clinch the top four positions.
  • Tom Moody's forecast features Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the top contenders.
  • Irfan Pathan's predictions highlight Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the teams to watch.
  • Ambati Rayudu suggests that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are likely to secure the top positions.
  • Murali Vijay's forecast includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the top contenders.
  • S Sreesanth predicts that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT) will dominate the top four spots in IPL 2024.

Most IPL Winner Teams

The most successful IPL teams are Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won the league five times. Let's take a look at the team's IPL victory totals.

IPL Winner TeamTimesYear
Mumbai Indians5 times2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
Chennai Super Kings5 times2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders2 times2012, 2014
Gujarat Titans1 time2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad1 time2016
Rajasthan Royals1 time2008
Deccan Chargers1 time2009
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

