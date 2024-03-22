Advertisement

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 commences today, on Friday, March 22, with a thrilling clash between CSK and RCB at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. This edition marks the 17th season of the IPL, renowned as the most successful T20 cricket tournament globally. Ahead of the tournament, cricket legends traditionally predict the top four teams expected to vie for glory in this prestigious competition.

Speaking on Star Sports, many cricket legends have predicted their top 4 teams in the IPL 2024. Let’s take a look at the predictions of the experienced names.

Advertisement

Steve Smith's predictions for the top four teams in predictions for the top four teams in IPL 2024 include Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dale Steyn anticipates that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), CSK, and MI will clinch the top four positions.

Tom Moody's forecast features Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the top contenders.

Irfan Pathan's predictions highlight Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the teams to watch.

Ambati Rayudu suggests that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are likely to secure the top positions.

Murali Vijay's forecast includes Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the top contenders.

S Sreesanth predicts that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT) will dominate the top four spots in predicts that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT) will dominate the top four spots in IPL 2024.

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!



The #TATAIPL is here and WE are ready to ROCK & ROLL 🎉🥳🥁



Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma. pic.twitter.com/v3fyo95cWI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read: 'VIRAT HAS BEEN REDUCED': Matthew Hayden TELLS CSK how to end RCB

Most IPL Winner Teams

The most successful IPL teams are Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won the league five times. Let's take a look at the team's IPL victory totals.

IPL Winner Team Times Year Mumbai Indians 5 times 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 Chennai Super Kings 5 times 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 times 2012, 2014 Gujarat Titans 1 time 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 time 2016 Rajasthan Royals 1 time 2008 Deccan Chargers 1 time 2009