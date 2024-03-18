×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jason Behrendorff
Jason Behrendorff | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for Rs 50 lakh.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

