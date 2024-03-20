×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

MI or CSK? Which team boasts the highest winning percentage in IPL history?

The IPL 2024 season commences on March 22, promising exhilarating matches and intense rivalries. Look at the teams with highest winning percentages in the IPL.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023 | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season kicks off on March 22, cricket fans across the world are looking forward to another season of thrilling matches, magnificent catches, and nail-biting finishes. Over the years, the IPL has not only reinvented cricket but has also become a symbol of sportsmanship, entertainment, and strong rivalry. Among the many aspects that make the IPL so appealing, the performance of franchises stands out as a testament to their dedication and skill on the pitch.

With a wealth of data and records stretching from the start of the IPL in 2008 to the present, one metric that truly depicts a team's supremacy is its victory percentage. Let's take a deeper look at the IPL franchises with the best win percentage.

1. Mumbai Indians

With a victory record of 55.87%, the Mumbai Indians have become one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. With a powerful mix of players and intelligent leadership, the Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times, demonstrating their ability to thrive under pressure and produce when it counts the most. From landmark triumphs to remarkable performances, the Mumbai Indians have left their mark on IPL history as real winners.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Consistency personified, the Chennai Super Kings have maintained a fantastic victory record of 58.22% throughout the years. CSK, led by the charismatic MS Dhoni, has been a formidable force, exemplifying perseverance, drive, and a never-say-die mentality. With a devoted fan base cheering them on, the Chennai Super Kings have made an unmistakable imprint on the IPL, establishing the standard for quality and sportsmanship. They share the record for most titles won with MI, at five. MSD and team will attempt to defend their championship in 2024.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, with a win percentage of 50.21%, have established themselves as the IPL's dark horses. KKR is known for their unpredictable yet thrilling performances, and they have created some unforgettable moments on the pitch, enthralling spectators with their flair and style of play. With each season providing new difficulties and chances, the Kolkata Knight Riders remain a competitive challenger in the IPL.

4. Rajasthan Royals

Despite various difficulties, the Rajasthan Royals have maintained a 49.02% win rate, demonstrating their perseverance and battling spirit. From discovering hidden talents to developing new cricketers, RR has always believed in the value of cooperation, commitment, and perseverance. They will eye to a maintain a better run record in they upcoming IPL 2024 and clinch the title.

5. Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have risen through the ranks, with a 44.11% win rate, to become a serious force in recent years. With a great combination of youth and experience, DC has demonstrated the ability to compete at the highest level, pushing established conventions and defining success on their own terms. With each season delivering new milestones and triumphs, the Delhi Capitals continue to inspire a new generation of cricketers with their enthusiasm and commitment. They will look to have a successful season in 2024, where they will be led by their star player Rishabh Pant.

The stage is prepared for another thrilling season of cricket spectacle with the arrival of IPL 2024. The spirit of rivalry, friendship, and sportsmanship are what define the Indian Premier League (IPL), even if each franchise adds its own distinct personality and flavour to the league. One thing is certain: the Indian Premier League (IPL) will always be a celebration of cricket, unity, and the enduring spirit of the game as supporters get ready to watch their favourite teams play. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

