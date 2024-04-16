Advertisement

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken an aim at Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya following his team's defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recent IPL match. MI lost the highly anticipated clash by 20 runs, known as the El Clasico of IPL, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite a century from former MI skipper Rohit Sharma, the team couldn't secure a win.

The turning point of the match came in the final over of the first innings when former India captain MS Dhoni took Hardik Pandya to the cleaners, smashing him for three consecutive sixes that ultimately sealed MI's fate. Dhoni scored 20 runs off Hardik Pandya's final four balls, which was the exact difference of loss for MI.

Irfan Pathan questions Hardik Pandya's capabilities as a death bowler

Irfan Pathan questioned Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl the crucial final over, suggesting it indicated a lack of faith in Akash Madhwal's bowling capabilities and raised doubts about Pandya's own skills as a death-over bowler.

"Hardik Pandya bowling the last over showed the lack of faith on Akash Madhwal’s bowling and his own lack of skill as a death over bowler," Irfan Pathan commented on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya had been absent from the bowling attack for several matches after initially starting the tournament as MI's opening bowler. However, after former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull speculated about Hardik Pandya possibly hiding an injury, the MI captain took up the ball in the next game—with the subsequent results being far from ideal.

The concerns over Hardik Pandya's bowling form could potentially jeopardize his spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. With players like Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur showcasing strong performances in IPL 2024, they could be considered by the selection committee.

Shivam Dube has been in excellent batting form, although his bowling hasn't been extensively tested this season. On the other hand, Shardul has primarily contributed with the ball, leaving his batting prowess relatively unexplored. Nonetheless, if Hardik Pandya continues to struggle with his bowling, his position in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad could come under serious scrutiny.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies in June this year. The BCCI is expected to announce the Indian squad for the marquee ICC event in the first week of May.