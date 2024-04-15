Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is set to dazzle fans this Sunday as Mumbai Indians square off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Match 29 of IPL 2024. The impending showdown between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 isn't just about their storied rivalry; it also heralds a potential milestone in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma, the dynamic MI opener and a bona fide T20 maestro, is on the verge of a historic feat.

Rohit Sharma on the verge of creating a massive milestone

With just three more sixes to his name, Rohit Sharma is poised to become the first Indian cricketer to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket. This landmark would underscore his exceptional ability to clear the ropes, solidifying his moniker as the “Hitman.”

Over the course of his illustrious T20 journey, Rohit has racked up an impressive 11,312 runs. His prowess isn't limited to sheer power, as reflected in his tally of 1,017 fours and 497 sixes. In this season's IPL, Rohit has continued to shine, amassing 156 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 167.74, reaffirming his status as one of the most formidable batsmen in the game.

For the first time in over a decade, the CSK-Mumbai clash won't feature Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the helm, with Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad stepping into leadership roles. So, what can we expect from this new chapter in their storied rivalry?

CSK is off to a shaky start on the road this season, with two away games resulting in two losses. While it's a small sample, it raises questions about their away form. Having won three out of their five games so far, CSK will be hitting the road for their next matches, starting with Mumbai and then moving on to Lucknow, before returning to Chepauk after a 15-day hiatus.