Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

IPL 2024, MI vs DC Live Score & Updates: Mumbai losing wickets but no-stopping on the run-flow

In match number 20 of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the MI vs DC match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs DC
MI vs DC live updates | Image: BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Live Score & Updates: MI lose another wicket
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Live Score & Updates: Axar gets another one
IPL 2024, MI vs DC Live Score & Updates: SKY gets out on a duck
4: 31 IST, April 7th 2024

Khaleel Ahmed gets the wicket of Tilak Varma. He goes after making 6 runs. MI-121/4 AFTER 12.4 OVERS.

4: 20 IST, April 7th 2024

Axar removes Ishan Kishan. He goes after making 42. MI-112/3 after 10.5 overs.

4: 09 IST, April 7th 2024

Suryakumar Yadav gets out on a duck. MI-80/2 AFTER 8 OVERS.

4: 01 IST, April 7th 2024

Rohit Sharma departs after a quick-fire 49. Axar Patel gets his wicket. MI-80/1 AFTER 7 OVERS.

3: 58 IST, April 7th 2024

Mumbai Indians have put on 75 runs in the first 6 overs. Rohit Sharma is on 49.

3: 44 IST, April 7th 2024

Mumbai Indians are off a fast start. After three overs MI are 33/0.

3: 42 IST, April 7th 2024

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

3: 32 IST, April 7th 2024

Goof afternoon folks, welcome to the live blog of MI vs SDC IPL 2024 match. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in the middle. Stay at the space for live updates.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

