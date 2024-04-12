×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

MI vs RCB; Mumbai destroy RCB's 197-run target in just 16 overs, SKY goes berserk against Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL here on Thursday. RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB | Image:IPL
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL here on Thursday.

RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.

Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI overwhelmed the target in 15.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5/21).

Mumbai Indians: 199 for 3 in 15.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 69, Suryakumar Yadav 52; Will Jacks 1/22).

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

